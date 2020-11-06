With cancellation of UW football opener, COVID emerges as biggest Pac-12 opponent

As the Pac-12 football season gets underway this weekend, the Saturday night game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears has been canceled. A player for Cal tested positive for COVID-19 and several other players are being forced to isolate due to contact tracing protocols. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about all the unknowns surrounding the Huskies and the conference this year.

