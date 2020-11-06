 With cancellation of UW football opener, COVID emerges as biggest Pac-12 opponent | KNKX

With cancellation of UW football opener, COVID emerges as biggest Pac-12 opponent

By 32 minutes ago
  • University of Washington players and coaches take part in football practice, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
    University of Washington players and coaches take part in football practice, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

As the Pac-12 football season gets underway this weekend, the Saturday night game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears has been canceled. A player for Cal tested positive for COVID-19 and several other players are being forced to isolate due to contact tracing protocols. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about all the unknowns surrounding the Huskies and the conference this year.


Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.

Tags: 
Sports with Art Thiel
Pac-12 Football
UW Football

Related Content

Thiel: Pac-12 Conference has 'best chance' of completing its COVID-shortened football season

By Oct 23, 2020
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

As college football fans prepare to watch a shortened season in the Pac-12, we're learning more about what the conference is doing ahead of the first games on Nov. 7 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's the topic of this week's conversation between KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. 

Thiel: Pac-12 should hold off until fall 2021

By Aug 14, 2020
This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Ariz.
Ralph Freso / The Associated Press (file)

We're learning more about what went into the decision by the Pac-12 Conference to cancel all sports through the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about that, and what he thinks should happen in the spring. 