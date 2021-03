Seattle Storm fans are celebrating this week's announcement that Sue Bird has signed on for her 20th season with the team. Bird has helped bring four WNBA championships to the city. And her achievements don't end there, as we hear from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

