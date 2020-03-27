Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Is Self-Isolating

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, he announced Friday. In a video announcement, Johnson said he has "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, including a fever and "a persistent cough."

Johnson says he will continue to work as he self-isolates.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said via Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

Together we will beat this.

Saying that he will now join millions of other people in working from home, Johnson added, "be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all of my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus."

Johnson announced his positive test the morning after he joined thousands of other people around the U.K. in a public show of support for the National Health Service, which is at the front line in the fight against COVID-19. Johnson appeared outside of 10 Downing Street at 8 p.m. local time to clap his hands and applaud health workers.

"It was very moving last night to join in that national clap," Johnson said, praising health staff, police, teachers and others who have been working hard to do their jobs at a time when they're sorely needed.

News of Johnson's coronavirus status comes two days after Prince Charles revealed he had also tested positive for the respiratory virus, which has now killed nearly 25,000 people worldwide. Charles is now in self-isolation in Scotland.

The U.K. currently has nearly 12,o00 coronavirus cases, and 580 people have died from COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Johnson ordered strict lockdown measures on all of the U.K., requiring people to stay home unless they must go out to perform essential work and purchase necessities. That step came after thousands of Britons neglected to follow health experts' advice for people to practice social distancing.

The lockdown followed growing criticism of the Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many saying strict measures were long overdue.

