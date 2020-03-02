Booker T. Jones

Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

Celebrating The Release Of His Memoir Time Is Tight

“In a new memoir, Time Is Tight: My Life, Note by Note, the Stax studio wizard and acclaimed producer tells his own story and finds his voice. … The result emphasizes not only his Memphis roots and role in Stax’s reinvention of R&B but his second act here in Los Angeles — as a wide-ranging session man and producer who remains, in his eighth decade, a sought-after sonic guru.” – The New York Times

“… this book revelase so much more of the man.” – Bob Dylan

“as joyful to read as Booker’s music is to listen to.” – Willie Nelson

“This beautiful memoir is a near perfect reflection of the man I would walk a million miles for: engaging, unforgettable, and deeply creative.” – Sinéad O’Connor

Jones released Time Is Tight, a stunningly vivid memoir of his life in music, art, and love, first in Memphis and later, California. – Rolling Stone

