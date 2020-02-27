 ‘Body of Work’ at MoPOP highlights indigenous tattoo art among its collection | KNKX

‘Body of Work’ at MoPOP highlights indigenous tattoo art among its collection

By 14 minutes ago
  • Curatorial contributor Sasha La Pointe is Coast Salish, from the Upper Skagit and Nooksack Indian Tribes. Many of her tattoos commemorate her heritage, as do her traditional earrings, made of dentalium shells.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Curatorial contributor Sasha La Pointe is Coast Salish, from the Upper Skagit and Nooksack tribes. Many of her tattoos commemorate her heritage, as do her traditional earrings, made of Dentalium shells.
    Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
  • Stories from Coast Salish cultures are the first images most visitors will see as the enter the
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Stories from Coast Salish cultures are the first images most visitors will see as the enter the "Body of Work" tattoo exhibits at MoPOP.
    Courtesy Museum of Pop Culture
  • La Pointe bears a tatoo with the tribal name that she shares with her grandmother, who inspires her work. Another tatoo commemorates her uncle.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    La Pointe bears a tatoo with the tribal name that she shares with her grandmother, who inspires her work. Another tatoo commemorates her uncle.

An exhibition at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture celebrates tattoos. "Body of Work" provides a historical overview of the genre, along with profiles of some of the most prominent artists based around the Pacific Northwest. And it offers practical tips for people considering getting one for the first time.

It also starts with something new for MoPOP.  

The curators commissioned an indigenous colleague to help give the tattoo stories additional local context. In this small way, the show acknowledges up front that it takes place on land once surrounded by indigenous cultures.

“This is the first time MoPOP has made a land acknowledgement and we see it as important to fulfilling our mission of living our core values,” curator Amalia Kozloff said in an emailed statement.

“Globally, indigenous cultures have a deep history of body modification in all forms," the statement reads. "We believe it is important to be allies to diverse voices in museum exhibitions.”   

A small panel from the exhibition. La Pointe says her grandmother was instrumental in helping to write down the Lushootseed language used by Coast Salish peoples, helping to keep the language alive.
Credit Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

The writings of Sasha La Point are the first thing most visitors will see as they enter the gallery. She's Coast Salish, from the Upper Skagit and Nooksack tribes.

Kozloff says La Point’s unique voice as a writer and poet provides a wider lens than just the work of a historian would.

La Point says she was delighted and a little surprised to be asked, because she in no way views herself as a tattoo expert. But she is heavily tattooed and very interested in the traditions of body modification in tribal culture. 

“I was really excited that they asked me, simply because it showed that MoPOP cared about indigenous representation,” La Pointe said. “It shows that they cared, they wanted a Coast Salish voice to be part of this show, that is taking place on Coast Salish land.”

She says her assignment was to welcome people with that fact — and remind them.

“So, yeah, 'you’re on Coast Salish territory. Here’s our relationship to this particular art form, or what’s known about it.'”

But she says her assignment was tricky. She had to find out as much as she could about how this art form fits into what is — unlike some other tribes — not a known tattoo culture.

“And if we had been, it existed pre-contact. And through my digging and research, that’s kind of what I found,” she said.

Through interviews with several tribal elders and an anthropologist, she found one mention of Coast Salish tatoos for young women. They were made using blackberry juice as ink, to create circular patterns for protection during puberty. And she says one elder had the silhouette of local mountains tatooed on her wrist, to signal where she came from.

But more than anything, LaPoint says she found clues to a culture that has been mostly erased. And after all her research, she says what's striking is how little is still known.

She points out that tattoos are often about affirming identity. And just as she wears traditional jewelry made of Dentalium shells, along with tattoos commemorating her relationships to her elders, there's a local revitalization going on of indigenous tattoo culture.

The "Body of Work" exhibition at MoPOP runs through May 25.

Tags: 
MoPop
indigenous peoples
tattooing

Related Content

Tlingit tattoo artist reclaims power, poke by poke, through healing 'beauty marks'

By Mckenna Hunt Sep 18, 2019
Mckenna Hunt doesn't always want to make her tattoos visible. "It means explaining them to people who do not see me as native — due to my fair complexion." Frieda, whose son Nahaan tattooed her hand, understands what it's like to defend Tlingit culture.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

When I set out to tell this story, I knew it would be important. As a young, fair complexioned Tlingit [KLING-khit] woman who struggles with claiming her own roots and cultural identity, I knew that I would be entering a sensitive arena touching close to home. But I had no idea that I would come out on the other side with a renewed sense of empowerment for my culture and a scheduled tattoo appointment.

Annual MoPop conference deals with music, death and afterlife

By Apr 10, 2019
Museum of Pop Culture

The theme of this year's Pop Conference at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture is "Only You and Your Ghost Will Know: Music, Death, and Afterlife." It focuses on how music is used to commemorate death and mass tragedies, the musicians lost over the years and the legacies that have been left behind. Additionally, it will address the way technology influences how we remember and celebrate certain artists, either through group mourning on social media or sampling an artist's work.

Indigenous Showcase Highlights Native Cultures And Filmmakers

By Nov 3, 2017
Ciara Lacy

 

This year’s Indigenous Showcase at Seattle’s Northwest Film Forum comes to a close Saturday. The annual event has been around for a decade and has given many Indigenous filmmakers an outlet to tell stories about their culture.

Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration Aims To Look To The Future

By Oct 9, 2017
Elaine Thompson / AP

Back when Michael Tulee was in school in 1966, his teacher sent a note home asking parents to send treats to class for an upcoming Columbus Day celebration.

“And I seem to really recollect, even to this day, that my mother was upset, even back then,” said Tulee, who is executive director of the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation.

Films made by women and indigenous cultures a focus of weekend film festival

By Apr 10, 2019
A still from the film 'The Edge of the Knife'
Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown

The Cascadia International Women's Film Festival is April 11-14 in Bellingham. The event highlights the work of women directors and producers, and also features several films focused on indigenous cultures. 

Lyn Dennis is a board member for the festival, as well as a member of the Lummi Nation and the Tahltan Band. She spoke with KNKX Morning Edition producer Ariel Van Cleave ahead of the event and says it's important to have stories from indigenous cultures told through an indigenous lens to prevent things from being lost in translation. 