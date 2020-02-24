Black Box Jazz: Mark Lewis

Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m.

Washington Center Black Box Theater, Olympia

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Mark Lewis is a well-traveled alto saxophonist and flutist who has created a vast and intensely stimulating body of music over the past four decades, and enlivened jazz scenes from Seattle and San Francisco to Rotterdam and Paris.

--

Entry deadline is March. 1 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**