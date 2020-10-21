Bill Frisell

Friday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Earshot Jazz Festival Live Stream

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

From Brooklyn, the cherished jazz guitarist, arguably the key exponent of the last 30 years, performs solo, highlighting his boundlessly expressive innovations.

Originally from Denver, Frisell made his reputation on New York’s “downtown” scene in the 1980s and lived in Seattle for 28 years before moving back to New York, in 2017. Over the course of his more than four-decade career, the Grammy-winning musician has consistently topped readers and critics polls and been hailed as the most important practitioner on his instrument since Jimi Hendrix. He is the subject of a wonderful documentary film by Emma Franz, Bill Frisell: A Portrait, in which he delves deeply into his process.



Welcomed by 88.5 FM KNKX. Sponsored by Richard Thurston.

--

Entry deadline is Oct. 28.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**