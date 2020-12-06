Beginning of the holiday season on Jazz Northwest

Our favorite opener for the holiday season on Jazz Northwest is Don Lanphere's 1989 album "Year 'Round Christmas." It begins with a combination of "Joy to the World" and "Jingle Bells" expertly woven together by Don Lanphere and his Sextet. Also, on this week's show are holiday songs by Hans Teuber and Dave Peterson, and Karin Plato to provide a backdrop for decorating your tree.

Portland trumpet player Charlie Porter, Seattle pianist Bill Anschell and Vancouver trumpet player lead their groups and we'll hear some others as well.