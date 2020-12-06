 Beginning of the holiday season on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

Beginning of the holiday season on Jazz Northwest

By 54 minutes ago

Our favorite opener for the holiday season on Jazz Northwest is Don Lanphere's 1989 album "Year 'Round Christmas." It begins with a combination of "Joy to the World" and "Jingle Bells" expertly woven together by Don Lanphere and his Sextet. Also, on this week's show are holiday songs by Hans Teuber and Dave Peterson, and Karin Plato to provide a backdrop for decorating your tree.

Portland trumpet player Charlie Porter, Seattle pianist Bill Anschell and Vancouver trumpet player lead their groups and we'll hear some others as well.

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

Pianist Overton Berry remembered on Jazz Northwest

By Oct 25, 2020
Overton Berry
Alex Crick

Pianist Overton Berry played all over the world but he always called Seattle home, and Seattle jazz fans were proud to call him one of our own. When he passed at the age of 84 last Monday, he was one of the last of popular Seattle jazz artists from "The Jackson Street Era" that included Quincy Jones, Ernestine Anderson, Floyd Standifer, Buddy Catlett, Jabo Ward and others. His career developed around the time of the Seattle World's Fair, when he played at The House of Entertainment, Dave's Fifth Avenue, the Marine Room at the Olympic Hotel and the Doubletree Inn.