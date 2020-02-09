Beethoven’s Eroica and His Electric Universe

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Michael Nicolella, electric guitar

Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

U.S. PREMIERE!

Simon Petersson: Spheres

U.S. PREMIERE!

Yaron Gottfried: Electric Guitar Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”

In celebration of his 250th birthday, the orchestra will perform the heroic Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” one of Beethoven’s most celebrated works and widely considered an important landmark in the transition between the Classical period and the Romantic era. On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring is a delightful expression of the beauty of nature. Maestra Sarah Ioannides conducted Simon Petersson’s Spheres in Sweden in 2018 and is excited to bring it to Tacoma. Seattle native Michael Nicolella will perform Israeli composer Yaron Gottfried’s Electric Guitar Concerto, a beautiful classical piece featuring a non-traditional orchestral instrument.

