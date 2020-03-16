The Bad Plus

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

The Bad Plus came together at the end of the 20th century and has avoided easy categorization ever since, winning critical hosannas and a legion of fans worldwide with their creativity, unique sound and flair for live performance. The intensely collaborative trio has constantly searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the infinite possibilities of three exceptional musicians working in perfect sync.

The band consists of founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) and newer member Orrin Evans (piano) — a group of passionate collaborators with no single “leader.” Never Stop II was the first full-length release from this lineup, comprised entirely of original music with each member contributing fresh compositions. The New York Times called it "an exhilarating document" that sparked an exciting new chapter for the iconic group.

KNKX presents.

--

Entry deadline is March 22 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**