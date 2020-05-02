Augmented Reality: Sound Effect, Episode 176

Listen to the show.

This show originally aired on April 2, 2019.

We start by meeting a scientist who is trying to create a way for people to have the sensation of touch through their prosthetic limbs. Then, a man considers himself “lucky” after having his legs amputated. Also, an essay about the challenges of finding the right medication for mental health. Next, a philanthropist who invests in research on the potential benefits of psychedelic drugs. We meet a man who wants to use augmented reality and artificial intelligence to see more clearly. Finally, using virtual reality in a hospital to comfort patients in pain.

Sound Effect showcases stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer.