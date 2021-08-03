Aug. 3 primary election: A look at Seattle, Tacoma mayor contests and other top races

Who will advance to the November general election? Here’s a look at Aug. 3 primary election results from some of the top races in the region.

These numbers are not final. As of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Washington Secretary of State’s Office says there are about 90,000 votes still to count in King County and 10,200 in Pierce. Snohomish County has about 14,000 left to count, and Thurston County has 10,500.

SEATTLE MAYOR

Former Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell and current City Council President Lorena González pulled ahead in the early ballot returns on Tuesday night with 38.23% and 28.55% of the vote, respectively. If the results hold, the two former colleagues will face off in the November general election.

Former Chief Seattle Club executive director Colleen Echohawk was in a distant third place with 8.32%.

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY

Incumbent City Attorney Pete Holmes trailed challenger Ann Davison by less than 2% after the first batch of ballots dropped on Tuesday night. Davison ran to the right of Holmes, focusing on a message of public safety.

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, a self-professed abolitionist, was within 556 votes from Holmes in one of the tightest races of the evening.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

It looks like incumbent Dow Constantine will face Joe Nguyen in November. Constantine net about 54% of the vote and Nguyen got 30% in the early tally. Bill Hirt, Goodspaceguy, and Johnathan Crines finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

TACOMA MAYOR

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards held a commanding lead over her two challengers Tuesday, with 53% of the vote. Steve Haverly is in second place with 33.71%, and Jamika Scott stands at 12.71%.

EVERETT MAYOR

Incumbent Cassie Franklin is way out in front of challengers Steve Oss and Ron Wittock. She leads with 76% of the vote, and Oss has 19%.

According to The Herald, Wittock said in June he was not campaigning, and he threw his support behind Franklin. He still earned 3.6% of the vote.