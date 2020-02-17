Arturo Sandoval

Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

A recipient of a 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom, Arturo Sandoval is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time. He has been awarded 10 Grammy Awards from 19 nominations; he has also received 6 Billboard Awards and an Emmy Award, the latter for his work on the HBO movie based on his life, For Love or Country, which starred Andy Garcia as Arturo. His two latest Grammy award-winning albums, Dear Diz (Everyday I Think of You) and Tango Como Yo Te Siento are now available worldwide.

Then, 2015 brought him the Hispanic Heritage Award.

Arturo Sandoval’s newest CD, and first release in five years, Ultimate Duets, is a landmark album containing an unparalleled mix of collaborations with legends and new generation voices from the worlds of Pop, Jazz, Classical, and Latin music including: Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande, Placido Domingo, Celia Cruz, Josh Groban, Juan Luis Guerra, Al Jarreau, Alejandro, Prince Royce, and David Bisbal.

