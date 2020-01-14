ArtsWest: The Revolutionists

Jan. 16 - Feb. 9

ArtsWest, Seattle

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Kelly Kitchens

A quartet of fierce women —Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle—lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. As this fearless comedy unfolds, The Revolutionists rewrites the book on legacy, art and activism, feminism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we go about changing the world.

“…a sassy, hold-on-to-your-seats theatrical adventure…Listen closely, though, and hang on tight. If you do, you’ll be treated to an invigorating and enlightening journey.” —Cincinnati Enquirer

“…in this sparkling work, politics is very, very funny …These are hilarious and lovable women trapped in a history with a somber final act.” — Houston Chronicle

