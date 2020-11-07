AP Calls Nevada For Joe Biden

The Associated Press has called Nevada for President-elect Joe Biden, bringing his bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

President Trump currently has 214, according to the AP.

Earlier on Saturday, the AP called Pennsylvania for Biden, securing the 270 votes necessary for victory in the presidential election.

Nevada has voted for Democrats in the past three presidential elections, but the Trump campaign had been pushing to flip the state red.



