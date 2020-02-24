Anders Osborne & Hayes Carll with special guest John Craigie

Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

McMenamins- Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma

Anders Osborne's six-string virtuosity, inventive musicality and poetic songcraft underpin an ever-expanding three-decade catalog celebrated by fans and critics alike. The New Orleans-based guitarist and singer-songwriter is headed on tour to promote his latest release, Buddha and Blues. Joining him for part of the tour is country-folk singer-songwriter Hayes Carll. With a career full of critical acclaim and popular success, Carll could've played it safe on his sixth record What It Is, but he didn't. The result is a musically-ambitious and lyrically-deep statement of an artist in his creative prime.

If John Prine and Mitch Hedberg had a baby, the resulting product would resemble something very close to Portland, OR singer-songwriter John Craigie. Musically comparable to Prine, with the humor and wit of Hedberg, the humble, gracious, and hilarious Craigie is one of the best storytellers of our time. It's no wonder that Chuck Norris sends him fan mail, and Todd Snider brings him gifts on stage.

Entry deadline is March. 1 at midnight.

