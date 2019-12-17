Analysis: Looking back at Washington state news in 2019

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins recaps 2019 with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

As the state prepares to enter a new decade — and an election year with an interesting governor's race — we wanted to take a moment to reflect on all that's happened in Washington in 2019. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins recaps the year with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

STORIES

Passage of Initiative 976

Tim Eyman announces run for governor

Gov. Jay Inslee runs for president

Affirmative action makes it back on the ballot

Rep. Laurie Jinkins elected first woman Speaker of the House

Washington Supreme Court appoints first Native American justice

Series on jail deaths in the Pacific Northwest

In-depth reporting on people languishing in regional hospitals