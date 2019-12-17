Analysis: Looking back at Washington state news in 2019

As the state prepares to enter a new decade — and an election year with an interesting governor's race — we wanted to take a moment to reflect on all that's happened in Washington in 2019. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins recaps the year with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.
STORIES
Passage of Initiative 976
Tim Eyman announces run for governor
Gov. Jay Inslee runs for president
Affirmative action makes it back on the ballot
Rep. Laurie Jinkins elected first woman Speaker of the House
Washington Supreme Court appoints first Native American justice
Series on jail deaths in the Pacific Northwest
In-depth reporting on people languishing in regional hospitals