Alone Together: Sound Effect, Episode 171

We start with a deeper look at Frog and Toad, and why Frog wanted to be alone. Next, a bus driver thaws the “Seattle Freeze” for a passenger. Then, a woman battles a voice that encourages her to do destructive things. Also, a story about a father finding a novel way to stay close to his daughter half a world away. Finally, a marriage is strengthened, even though the couple is separated by iron bars.

Sound Effect showcases stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer.