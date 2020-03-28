 Alone Together: Sound Effect, Episode 171 | KNKX
Alone Together: Sound Effect, Episode 171

We start with a deeper look at Frog and Toad, and why Frog wanted to be alone. Next, a bus driver thaws the “Seattle Freeze” for a passenger. Then, a woman battles a voice that encourages her to do destructive things. Also, a story about a father finding a novel way to stay close to his daughter half a world away. Finally, a marriage is strengthened, even though the couple is separated by iron bars.

