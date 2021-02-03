All Blues Virtual Event with Marcia Ball

KNKX’s All Blues presents the multiple award-winning, Texas-born, Louisiana-raised singer/pianist/songwriter Marcia Ball in a free Zoom event on Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m. PT/9 p.m. CT, hosted by John Kessler. Marcia will do a few tunes and John will talk with her between sets. We hope you'll join us. REGISTER HERE.

The multiple award-winning, Texas-born, Louisiana-raised singer/pianist/songwriter knows how to raise roofs and tear down walls with her infectious, intelligent and deeply emotional brand of southern boogie, rollicking, roadhouse blues and heartfelt ballads. Over her long career, Marcia has earned a huge and intensely loyal following all over the world. Her exquisite piano playing and passionate, playful vocals fuse New Orleans and Gulf Coast R&B with Austin's deep songwriting tradition into a sound No Depression described as "a little rock, a lot of roll, a pinch of rhythm and a handful of blues."The official 2018 Texas State Musician has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. (That is apparent every time Marcia has visited the KPLU/KNKX studios.) With each new release, Marcia's reputation as a profoundly soulful singer, a boundlessly talented pianist and a courageous, inventive songwriter continues to grow. Her love of the road has led to years of soul-satisfying performances at festivals, concert halls and clubs.

With her most recent album, Shine Bright, Marcia set out to, in her words, "Make the best Marcia Ball record I could make." In doing so, she has put together the most musically substantial, hopeful and uplifting set of songs of her five-decade career. Produced by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) and recorded in Texas and Louisiana, Shine Bright contains twelve songs (including nine originals), ranging from the title track's rousing appeal for public and private acts of courage to the upbeat call to action of "Pots And Pans," a song inspired by renowned Texas political writer and humorist Molly Ivins. From the humorous advice of "Life of the Party" to the poignantly optimistic "World Full of Love," the intensity of Marcia’s conviction never wavers, while simultaneously, the fun never stops.

Marcia has appeared many times on national television over the years, including the PBS special In Performance at the White House along with B.B. King and Della Reese, Austin City Limits and HBO's Treme. She performed in Piano Blues, the film directed by Clint Eastwood included in Martin Scorsese's The Blues series which aired on PBS television nationwide in 2003. Marcia also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman with The New Orleans Social Club, where she not only reached millions of people, but also helped to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina. In 2012, she had a role in the independent film Angels Sing starring Harry Connick, Jr., Lyle Lovett and Willie Nelson. In 2017 she performed on NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas, live from The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Two non-profits near and dear to Marcia’s heart are HOME (Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers) and HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians). Marcia also loves cooking. Click here for the recipe to Marcia’s Emergency Chicken Gumbo.

Check out Marcia's last KNKX studio session from February 2020 with guitarist Sonny Landreth--they were some of the last artists in our studios before the pandemic changed everything.



