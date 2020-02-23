Alex Dugdale Fade Quintet concert at Seattle Art Museum

Saxophonist Alex Dugdale brought his Fade Quintet to the February Art of Jazz concert at the Seattle Art

Museum and entertained an enthusiastic crowd in the Brotman Forum. Playing saxophones and tap dancing in duets with members of the group, Alex Dugdale featured mostly his appealing original music.

Other members of the quintet include John Hansen, piano, Cole Schuster, guitar, Greg Feingold, bass, and Max Holmberg on drums. One of the features of any performance by Alex Dugdale is his tap dancing. Although rare on radio, a duet with Alex tapping with Max Holmberg on drums is included in this broadcast concert.

The Art of Jazz series is curated by John Gilbreath of Earshot Jazz and is presented free of charge by the Seattle Art Museum on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The next concert will feature vocalist Johnaye Kendrick on March 12.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.