A.J. Croce “Croce Plays Croce”

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, Kent

Co-sponsored by Curran Law Firm

A.J. Croce is a multi-instrumentalist roots-rock artist, known for his boogie-woogie piano playing reminiscent of Dr. John. His music incorporates pop, blues, folk, and jazz, and has charted on seven radio charts including Top 40. “Croce Plays Croce” features a complete set of classics by A.J.'s father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. The show often includes such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Workin’ At the Car Wash Blues,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)," “One Less Set of Footsteps,” “Lovers Cross,” and “Box #10,” to name a few.

A.J. has shared the stage with notable artists including James Brown, Willie Nelson, and Bela Fleck, and has appeared on many television shows including Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

