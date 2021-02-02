2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Others Wounded In Raid In Southern Florida

Two FBI agents are dead and at least three others are wounded after a raid on a home in Sunrise, Fla., turned violent early Tuesday. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in his home, where agents were serving a search warrant as part of a "violent crimes against children case," the FBI said in a statement. The suspect is also dead.

The violence erupted around 6 a.m. ET, in an apartment complex in the Water Terrace community in Sunrise, a city west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.

"Two wounded Agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition," the FBI field office in Miami said. It added, "The names of the deceased will not be released at this time."

Police in Sunrise warned of a "heavy police presence in the area" Tuesday morning, urging residents to stay indoors. The massive law enforcement response included an FBI mobile command center and dozens of police patrol and tactical vehicles. The department later said that the area was safe, but that an investigation was continuing.

Law enforcement officers formed rows outside the entrance to the Broward Medical Examiner's office, saluting as a stretcher draped with the U.S. flag was wheeled inside.

The FBI says the investigation into the shooting is being handled by its Inspection Division, which is responsible for internal investigations and reviews, as well as special inquiries ordered by the bureau's leadership.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

