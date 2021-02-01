 1960 recording of Bob Winn Quintet on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Jazz Northwest

1960 recording of Bob Winn Quintet on Jazz Northwest

By 32 minutes ago
  • Bob Winn
    Bob Winn

Bob Winn was a well-known and highly regarded woodwind player around Seattle in the '50s and '60s. 

Recently, a recording of his quintet playing at Jack's Tavern in Seattle has surfaced and made available to Jazz Northwest. This week's show will include two extended pieces from this live session, "Land's End" and "Walkin.'" The quintet includes some of Seattle's best jazz musicians of the time. In addition to Bob Winn on alto sax are Gerald Brashear, tenor sax & conga drums, Bob Nixon, piano, Milt Jared, bass and Bill Richardson, drums. The quintet also played frequently at Pete's Poop Deck around this time. Bob Winn also taught at Cornish and was a member of the faculty jazz quintet in the 60s. 

Also, on this week's show is music by the Full Circle Jazz Ensemble, Cory Weeds Quintet with Eric Alexander and an organ trio, Kelley Johnson, Bill Anschell and Jay Thomas with Oliver Groenewald Newnet.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Jazz Northwest

