- 188 Sullivan: Charlie Parker’s New York in the ’50s
- Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Royal Room, Seattle
In the centennial year of legendary alto-saxophonist Charlie Parker, one company is using opera to tell a story about jazz. Seattle Opera presents Charlie Parker’s Yardbird, a work created by saxophonist and composer Daniel Schnyder and Bridgette Wimberly, an award-winning poet and playwright.
As part of the centennial celebration, and in collaboration with KNKX and Seattle Opera, the Royal Room presents a musical celebration of Charlie Parker’s life and legacy.
Sponsored by Seattle Opera celebrating their production of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird
Co-Presented by South Hudson Music Project, KNKX, Earshot Jazz, Seattle Modern Orchestra
Featuring:
THE D’VONNE LEWIS QUARTET PLAYS THE MUSIC OF CHARLIE PARKER
D’Vonne Lewis – drums
Stuart McDonald – sax
Tim Kennedy – piano
Michael Glynn – bass
188 Sullivan (Varese meets Bird) – Premiere by the Seattle Modern Orchestra
Wayne Horvitz – Composer/Electronics
Julia Tai – Conductor
James Falzone – Soloist/Clarinet
Bonnie Whiting – Percussion
Cristina Valdes – Piano
Angela Brown (Soprano, Charlie Parker’s mother Addie in Charlie Parker’s YARDBIRD) To perform Discography, a spoken word piece by YARDBIRD librettist Bridgette A. Wimberly for singer and small jazz ensemble.
