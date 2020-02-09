188 Sullivan: Charlie Parker’s New York in the ’50s

Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, Seattle

In the centennial year of legendary alto-saxophonist Charlie Parker, one company is using opera to tell a story about jazz. Seattle Opera presents Charlie Parker’s Yardbird, a work created by saxophonist and composer Daniel Schnyder and Bridgette Wimberly, an award-winning poet and playwright.

As part of the centennial celebration, and in collaboration with KNKX and Seattle Opera, the Royal Room presents a musical celebration of Charlie Parker’s life and legacy.

Sponsored by Seattle Opera celebrating their production of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird

Co-Presented by South Hudson Music Project, KNKX, Earshot Jazz, Seattle Modern Orchestra

Featuring:

THE D’VONNE LEWIS QUARTET PLAYS THE MUSIC OF CHARLIE PARKER

D’Vonne Lewis – drums

Stuart McDonald – sax

Tim Kennedy – piano

Michael Glynn – bass

188 Sullivan (Varese meets Bird) – Premiere by the Seattle Modern Orchestra

Wayne Horvitz – Composer/Electronics

Julia Tai – Conductor

James Falzone – Soloist/Clarinet

Bonnie Whiting – Percussion

Cristina Valdes – Piano

Angela Brown (Soprano, Charlie Parker’s mother Addie in Charlie Parker’s YARDBIRD) To perform Discography, a spoken word piece by YARDBIRD librettist Bridgette A. Wimberly for singer and small jazz ensemble.

--

