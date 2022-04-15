© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

President Joe Biden to visit Pacific Northwest next week

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT
Russia Ukraine War Biden
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
/
FR171825 AP
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Biden is traveling to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden will travel to Portland and Seattle the week of April 18, 2022, his first visit to the region as president. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

SEATTLE (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will travel to the Pacific Northwest next week, visiting both Portland and Seattle in his first visit to the region as president.

Additional details are expected in the coming days, but The Seattle Times reported the White House said next Friday's visit in Seattle will center on the administration’s efforts “to continue bringing down costs for American families and building a more resilient economy.”

A White House release said that the president will start his trip to the region in Portland Thursday to discuss investments from the infrastructure package.

The visit comes amid sagging national approval numbers for the president, and growing worries among Democrats that inflation will cost the party control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden has blamed the inflation spike on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden last visited Seattle in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.

Politics
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press