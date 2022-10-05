© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNKX_WalkHomelogoV4-KNKX-NPR_3000x3000.png
The Walk Home

Coming Up Next on The Walk Home

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:01 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
KNKX_WalkHomelogoV3.jpg
Lance Kagey Of Rotator Creative

We're halfway through this story. Here's a preview of what's coming up in the rest of the series.

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story unfolds in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR.

It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

Inside "The Walk Home" Podcast, Oct. 18

KNKX and Tacoma Arts Live present a free event in conjunction with The Walk Home podcast at Theater on the Square on October 18 at 7 p.m.

The Walk Home is a co-production of KNKX and The Seattle Times.

KNKX’s South Sound reporter Kari Plog, Special Projects reporters/producers Mayowa Aina and Will James, Seattle Times Senior Investigative reporter Patrick Malone and musician Marcel E.C. Augustin will go behind the scenes of the podcast, adding new details and insights to Manuel Ellis’ story and previewing the final episodes.

The event includes an audience Q&A. KNKX will record and videotape the event. Tickets are required for this free event. Walk-ups are welcome if space is available.

The Walk Home
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. Mayowa started her public radio career at KUOW in Seattle. She's worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and Alaska Public Media before moving back to her hometown of Tacoma to work at KNKX.
See stories by Mayowa Aina
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
See stories by Kari Plog
Will James
Will James reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. He created and hosted the Outsiders podcast, chronicling homelessness in Olympia for more than a year, in partnership with The Seattle Times.
See stories by Will James