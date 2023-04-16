Tall & Small, Jovino, Mark Lewis, and some Earshot Award winners on Jazz Northwest

This week's we features music from Tall & Small, Jovino Santos Neto, and several Earshot Golden Ear Award winners, Meridian Odyssey, Maria Albero and Jacqueline Tabor. The show also includes a new release from saxophonist Mark Lewis, and trumpeter Jared Hall among others.

Jazz Northwest features resident jazz jartists and visitors every Sunday afternoon at 2 PM Pacific on KNKX. Each show is produced by Jim Wilke and is available for streaming after broadcast at jazznw.org. A podcast is also available.