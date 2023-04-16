© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz Northwest

Tall & Small, Jovino, Mark Lewis, and some Earshot Award winners on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published April 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
An album cover, a woman smiling against a red brick wall and a window.
Jacqueline Tabor
Photo by Monica Beach and design by Esther Lee.

This week's we features music from Tall & Small, Jovino Santos Neto, and several Earshot Golden Ear Award winners, Meridian Odyssey, Maria Albero and Jacqueline Tabor. The show also includes a new release from saxophonist Mark Lewis, and trumpeter Jared Hall among others.

Jazz Northwest features resident jazz jartists and visitors every Sunday afternoon at 2 PM Pacific on KNKX. Each show is produced by Jim Wilke and is available for streaming after broadcast at jazznw.org. A podcast is also available.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
