JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Part 2 of SRJO plays Mingus on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
A group of musicians dressed in black, towards the front a man on saxophone plays with his eyes closed.
Jim Levitt
From left to right, Sydney Hauser on saxophone, Conner Eisenmenger on trombone and Michael Brockman on saxophone.

The second part of our highlights from the recent Mingus Centennial concert by the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will air this this week on Jazz Northwest. Three enigmatic titles by Charles Mingus are included - The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife, Song with Orange, and Self Portrait in Three Colors. Michael Brockman is the Artistic Director of the SRJO, which was recorded in concert at the Kirkland Performance Center last month. We thank Jesse Stuart for recording this concert for our broadcast.

Also on this week's show, excepts from the all-star group The Cookers, who perform at Jazz Alley March 21-22. Finally we hear music from Frank Kohl & John Stowell, Kelley Johnson, and Kelby MacNayr's Quintet from Victoria, B.C.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
