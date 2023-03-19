Part 2 of SRJO plays Mingus on Jazz Northwest

The second part of our highlights from the recent Mingus Centennial concert by the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will air this this week on Jazz Northwest. Three enigmatic titles by Charles Mingus are included - The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife, Song with Orange, and Self Portrait in Three Colors. Michael Brockman is the Artistic Director of the SRJO, which was recorded in concert at the Kirkland Performance Center last month. We thank Jesse Stuart for recording this concert for our broadcast.

Also on this week's show, excepts from the all-star group The Cookers, who perform at Jazz Alley March 21-22. Finally we hear music from Frank Kohl & John Stowell, Kelley Johnson, and Kelby MacNayr's Quintet from Victoria, B.C.

