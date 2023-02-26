© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz Northwest

More music from Maria Schneider on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST
Composer and conductor Maria Schneider brings her New York orchestra to Seattle’s Town Hall Tuesday February 28, 2023.

NEA Jazz Master, seven-time Grammy winner, and frequent winner of critics and readers' polls from DownBeat and JazzTimes magazine, Maria Schneider brings her New York based orchestra to Seattle’s Town Hall Tuesday February 28 to begin their West Coast tour. “Look Up” from her latest album "Data Lords" will be included on this week’s episode of Jazz Northwest. The album was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in 2021.

Also on this week’s show, selections from Tall & Small and David Lee Joyner Trio, Jovino Santos Neto, and Brad Turner Quintet among others. Jazz Northwest  is produced by host Jim Wilke and after broadcast each program is archived and may be streamed at jazznw.org, or subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
