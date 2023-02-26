More music from Maria Schneider on Jazz Northwest

NEA Jazz Master, seven-time Grammy winner, and frequent winner of critics and readers' polls from DownBeat and JazzTimes magazine, Maria Schneider brings her New York based orchestra to Seattle’s Town Hall Tuesday February 28 to begin their West Coast tour. “Look Up” from her latest album "Data Lords" will be included on this week’s episode of Jazz Northwest. The album was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in 2021.

Also on this week’s show, selections from Tall & Small and David Lee Joyner Trio, Jovino Santos Neto, and Brad Turner Quintet among others. Jazz Northwest is produced by host Jim Wilke and after broadcast each program is archived and may be streamed at jazznw.org, or subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

