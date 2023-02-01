Pianist Gene Argel's 'Luminescent' and music from Cory Weeds, Tom Collier and more

Stretching our focus on Pacific Northwest artists just a bit, we open this week's show with pianist Gene Argel, who began his career in Seattle and Tacoma, but has been a resident of Hawaii since 1982. His album 'Luminescent' features regional musicians Jay Thomas, Chuck Deardorf and Mark Ivester.

Also featured this week, Cory Weeds, Hans Teuber & Jeff Johnson, Tom Collier, and another tune from the highly regarded Ahmad Jamal's Emerald City Nights: Live At The Penthouse, from the 1960s recorded at the Penthouse Jazz Club in Seattle.

