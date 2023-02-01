© 2023 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Pianist Gene Argel's 'Luminescent' and music from Cory Weeds, Tom Collier and more

By Jim Wilke
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM PST
Stretching our focus on Pacific Northwest artists just a bit, we open this week's show with pianist Gene Argel, who began his career in Seattle and Tacoma, but has been a resident of Hawaii since 1982. His album 'Luminescent' features regional musicians Jay Thomas, Chuck Deardorf and Mark Ivester.

Also featured this week, Cory Weeds, Hans Teuber & Jeff Johnson, Tom Collier, and another tune from the highly regarded Ahmad Jamal's Emerald City Nights: Live At The Penthouse, from the 1960s recorded at the Penthouse Jazz Club in Seattle.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
