Tall & Small's latest album "Five Friends" and music from Jovino Santos Neto and more

Tall & Small features saxophonist Pete Christlieb and trombonist Linda Small who join with the David Lee Joyner Trio on their new album "Five Friends." It's one of five new tunes on the album, combined with three jazz standards we will hear on this week's show. The mellow blend of tenor sax and trombone is a warm sound and the husband and wife team make the most of the combination.

Also on this show, solo piano by Jovino Santos Neto, Jay Thomas Quartet at Seattle Art Museum, a harmonically rich composition by Ben Plummer, Portland singer Rebecca Kilgore and others.