© 2023 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Tall & Small's latest album "Five Friends" and music from Jovino Santos Neto and more

By Jim Wilke
Published January 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman plays a trombone and man to her right playing a saxophone.
David Lange
Trombonist Linda Small and saxophonist Pete Christlieb make up the group Tall & Small.

Tall & Small features saxophonist Pete Christlieb and trombonist Linda Small who join with the David Lee Joyner Trio on their new album "Five Friends." It's one of five new tunes on the album, combined with three jazz standards we will hear on this week's show. The mellow blend of tenor sax and trombone is a warm sound and the husband and wife team make the most of the combination. 

Also on this show, solo piano by Jovino Santos Neto, Jay Thomas Quartet at Seattle Art Museum, a harmonically rich composition by Ben Plummer, Portland singer Rebecca Kilgore and others.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke