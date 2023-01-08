New music from Scenes and more from Ahmad Jamal: Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse

A new album from the quartet Scenes recorded at the Earshot Jazz Festival will premiere this week on Jazz Northwest. Two selections by the quartet will be featured from "Variable Clouds," the group's eighth album from Seattle label Origin Records.

Origin Records /

Also this week, more music from The Ahmad Jamal Trio from a 1964 radio broadcast from The Penthouse jazz club in Seattle. Two disc sets from these broadcasts have been issued and are receiving great reviews from coast to coast. Kelley Johnson, the Jim Knapp Orchestra and others will also be heard.

Jazz Northwest airs every Sunday at 2 PM Pacific on 88.5 KNKX and streams at knkx.org. Each show is curated by host Jim Wilke is archived after broadcast and available anytime at jazznw.org. A podcast is also available.