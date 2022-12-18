© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Music from PJ Perry, Ahmad Jamal Trio and unusual arrangements of holiday music

By Jim Wilke
Published December 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
PJ Perry holds his saxophone in hand with his eyes closed.
Cellar

On our last Jazz Northwest before Christmas, we'll feature some unusual arrangements of seasonal songs and carols that we hope will make you smile with surprise. We'll also include Edmonton alto saxophonist PJ Perry who celebrates a new album created during the Covid lockdown. The title song is a poignant reflection of the times. Also on this week's episode, more music from two widely-celebrated new albums by the Ahmad Jamal Trio sourced from Seattle radio broadcasts in the 60s, a fruitful time for The Ahmad Jamal Trio.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke