Music from PJ Perry, Ahmad Jamal Trio and unusual arrangements of holiday music

On our last Jazz Northwest before Christmas, we'll feature some unusual arrangements of seasonal songs and carols that we hope will make you smile with surprise. We'll also include Edmonton alto saxophonist PJ Perry who celebrates a new album created during the Covid lockdown. The title song is a poignant reflection of the times. Also on this week's episode, more music from two widely-celebrated new albums by the Ahmad Jamal Trio sourced from Seattle radio broadcasts in the 60s, a fruitful time for The Ahmad Jamal Trio.

