Jazz Northwest

David Lee Joyner's new album premieres on Jazz Northwest

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM PST
Pianist and composer David Lee Joyner's latest album, featuring two original compositions alongside his trio, will premiere on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. The trio has backed other musicians, but this time Joyner is "Up Front" with his compositions and trio. Joyner also headed the Jazz Studies program and taught at Pacific Lutheran University for 18 years.

Also featured on this episode is seasonal music by Don Lanphere, The Westerlies, Clipper Anderson and more.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
