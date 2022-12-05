David Lee Joyner's new album premieres on Jazz Northwest

Pianist and composer David Lee Joyner's latest album, featuring two original compositions alongside his trio, will premiere on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. The trio has backed other musicians, but this time Joyner is "Up Front" with his compositions and trio. Joyner also headed the Jazz Studies program and taught at Pacific Lutheran University for 18 years.

Also featured on this episode is seasonal music by Don Lanphere, The Westerlies, Clipper Anderson and more.