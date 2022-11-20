© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Remembering pianist and educator Joni Metcalf

Published November 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white image of a woman smiling and holding a rose.
Bob Peterson

One of the major personalities on the Seattle jazz scene from the 50s through the 80s, Joni Metcalf was a pianist, singer, composer and teacher. She and husband and bassist Chuck Metcalf hosted weekly jam sessions that stretched into the early morning hours at their large home in the Madrona area. Joni performed solo as well with small groups she led, and later taught at Cornish College. Joni passed last weekend at the age of 91. We'll remember her singing, playing piano and performing some of her original music on today's episode of Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show is a new release by Edmonton alto saxophonist PJ Perry, Tall and Small, Dan Balmer and others.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke