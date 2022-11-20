Remembering pianist and educator Joni Metcalf

One of the major personalities on the Seattle jazz scene from the 50s through the 80s, Joni Metcalf was a pianist, singer, composer and teacher. She and husband and bassist Chuck Metcalf hosted weekly jam sessions that stretched into the early morning hours at their large home in the Madrona area. Joni performed solo as well with small groups she led, and later taught at Cornish College. Joni passed last weekend at the age of 91. We'll remember her singing, playing piano and performing some of her original music on today's episode of Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show is a new release by Edmonton alto saxophonist PJ Perry, Tall and Small, Dan Balmer and others.