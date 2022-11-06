© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Cory Weeds and strings on Jazz Northwest

Published November 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
It's past being controversial by now, but the first "Jazz and Strings" albums were not always warmly received. Some regarded it as "selling out" to commercial interests. Still, in many cases, it was the artists themselves who fought for the opportunity to record with a string orchestra - think Nat King Cole, Charlie Parker, and Billie Holiday.

Vancouver saxophonist Cory Weeds embraced the approach last year with a 13-piece string orchestra on his album "What Is There to Say?" The beautiful arrangements by pianist Phil Dwyer include the title song which is heard in this episode. This week's show also includes Dmitri Matheny, Randy Porter and Nancy King, Neil Swainson, Alex Dugdale, and others.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
