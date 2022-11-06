Cory Weeds and strings on Jazz Northwest

It's past being controversial by now, but the first "Jazz and Strings" albums were not always warmly received. Some regarded it as "selling out" to commercial interests. Still, in many cases, it was the artists themselves who fought for the opportunity to record with a string orchestra - think Nat King Cole, Charlie Parker, and Billie Holiday.

Vancouver saxophonist Cory Weeds embraced the approach last year with a 13-piece string orchestra on his album "What Is There to Say?" The beautiful arrangements by pianist Phil Dwyer include the title song which is heard in this episode. This week's show also includes Dmitri Matheny, Randy Porter and Nancy King, Neil Swainson, Alex Dugdale, and others.