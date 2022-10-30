© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Owen Broder plays Johnny Hodges and other Earshot Jazz highlights

Published October 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
A charcoal drawing of a man and a saxophone.
Courtesy of the artist,
Album art for Owen Broder latest release "Hodges: Front and Center Vol. 1."

Portland based Owen Broder brings his group to the Earshot Jazz Festival next Thursday at The Royal Room. The Portland-based Broder teaches at Portland State University and Pacific University. His new album celebrating Ellington's great lead altoist Johnny Hodges will be featured in two selections on this episode of Jazz Northwest. Former Seattle musicians trumpeter Riley Mulherkar and pianist Carmen Staaf are also featured prominently, and Carmen Staaf will be with the group on the album release tour. Staaf will also open the evening in Seattle.

Also on this Sunday's Jazz Northwest is Brazilian guitarist Marco de Carvalho, singers Rebecca Kilgore and Greta Matassa, saxophonist Cory Weeds, and more. Jazz Northwest is produced by host Jim Wilke and airs every Sunday at 2 PM on 88.5 KNKX and knkx.org. After broadcast, shows are archived and may be streamed anytime at jazznw.org. A podcast is also available.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke