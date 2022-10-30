Owen Broder plays Johnny Hodges and other Earshot Jazz highlights

Portland based Owen Broder brings his group to the Earshot Jazz Festival next Thursday at The Royal Room. The Portland-based Broder teaches at Portland State University and Pacific University. His new album celebrating Ellington's great lead altoist Johnny Hodges will be featured in two selections on this episode of Jazz Northwest. Former Seattle musicians trumpeter Riley Mulherkar and pianist Carmen Staaf are also featured prominently, and Carmen Staaf will be with the group on the album release tour. Staaf will also open the evening in Seattle.

Also on this Sunday's Jazz Northwest is Brazilian guitarist Marco de Carvalho, singers Rebecca Kilgore and Greta Matassa, saxophonist Cory Weeds, and more. Jazz Northwest is produced by host Jim Wilke and airs every Sunday at 2 PM on 88.5 KNKX and knkx.org. After broadcast, shows are archived and may be streamed anytime at jazznw.org. A podcast is also available.