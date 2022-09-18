© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

New releases from Canadian bassist Neil Swainson and Seattle trumpeter Thomas Marriott

Published September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Neil Swainson poses with his bass on the cover of his new album.
Photo by Cory Weeds | Design by John Sellards

Bassist and composer Neil Swainson is one of Canada's most prominent jazz artists, touring world wide and featured on dozens of recordings. "Fire In The West" is only the second as a leader for the British Columbia-born Swainson who began his career in Victoria and Vancouver, B.C. The second new release on this show is led by Seattle trumpet player and catalyst Thomas Marriott. It was recorded during the severe heat wave of June 2021 which led to unusual recording conditions and the title, "Live From The Heat Dome." Thomas is joined by Orrin Evans, Eric Revis and Ted Poor in this album and on a northwest release tour next weekend in Vancouver, Bellingham and Seattle.

Also on this show, a modern classic from Ralph Towner and Denney Goodhew to mark the last weekend of Summer. Songs featuring singers Kelley Johnson, Nancy Erickson and more. Finally our picks for some of the best live jazz in town.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke