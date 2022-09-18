New releases from Canadian bassist Neil Swainson and Seattle trumpeter Thomas Marriott

Bassist and composer Neil Swainson is one of Canada's most prominent jazz artists, touring world wide and featured on dozens of recordings. "Fire In The West" is only the second as a leader for the British Columbia-born Swainson who began his career in Victoria and Vancouver, B.C. The second new release on this show is led by Seattle trumpet player and catalyst Thomas Marriott. It was recorded during the severe heat wave of June 2021 which led to unusual recording conditions and the title, "Live From The Heat Dome." Thomas is joined by Orrin Evans, Eric Revis and Ted Poor in this album and on a northwest release tour next weekend in Vancouver, Bellingham and Seattle.

Also on this show, a modern classic from Ralph Towner and Denney Goodhew to mark the last weekend of Summer. Songs featuring singers Kelley Johnson, Nancy Erickson and more. Finally our picks for some of the best live jazz in town.