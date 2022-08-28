© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Joel Frahm & Jay Thomas at Jazz Port Townsend

Published August 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joel Frahm performing at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend.
1 of 2  — 294317695_729694525050530_7534987661192740118_n.jpeg
Joel Frahm performing at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend.
R R Jones photography
Jay Thomas performing at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend.
2 of 2  — 278010514_10226170325314138_7205669680481851874_n.jpg
Jay Thomas performing at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend.
Lisa Hagen Glynn Photography

Joel Frahm and Jay Thomas fronted a quintet that opened this Summer's Jazz Port Townsend, presented by Centrum on the last weekend of July. The concert was recorded for radio broadcast and on this week's Jazz Northwest. Joel Frahm has been a long-time fixture on the New York jazz scene, and played on hundreds of albums as leader and sideman. He is also an educator and clinician appearing all over the US and Canada. Jay Thomas is one of the most prominent musicians on the Seattle scene and tours around the US and Japan. He also has numerous albums as a leader and plays woodwinds and brass, but mostly trumpet and flugelhorn on this set from Jazz Port Townsend.

Making up the solid rhythm section in this group are Tamir Hendelman on piano, Chuck Deardorf on bass and Matt Wilson, drums. Though assembled from the faculty of the Jazz Workshop at Jazz Port Townsend, this is a truly "road-worthy" group. They performed in the opening concert at McCurdy Pavilion at Fort Worden.

The concert was recorded by Moe Provencher for KNKX and the show was edited and produced for radio by host Jim Wilke.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke