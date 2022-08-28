Joel Frahm & Jay Thomas at Jazz Port Townsend

Joel Frahm and Jay Thomas fronted a quintet that opened this Summer's Jazz Port Townsend, presented by Centrum on the last weekend of July. The concert was recorded for radio broadcast and on this week's Jazz Northwest. Joel Frahm has been a long-time fixture on the New York jazz scene, and played on hundreds of albums as leader and sideman. He is also an educator and clinician appearing all over the US and Canada. Jay Thomas is one of the most prominent musicians on the Seattle scene and tours around the US and Japan. He also has numerous albums as a leader and plays woodwinds and brass, but mostly trumpet and flugelhorn on this set from Jazz Port Townsend.

Making up the solid rhythm section in this group are Tamir Hendelman on piano, Chuck Deardorf on bass and Matt Wilson, drums. Though assembled from the faculty of the Jazz Workshop at Jazz Port Townsend, this is a truly "road-worthy" group. They performed in the opening concert at McCurdy Pavilion at Fort Worden.

The concert was recorded by Moe Provencher for KNKX and the show was edited and produced for radio by host Jim Wilke.