Saxophonist Joel Frahm, currently on a West Coast tour with a new album "The Bright Side" will be featured on today's episode of Jazz Northwest. The trio concludes the tour this Sunday at The Royal Room in Seattle. Joel Frahm will join the jazz faculty at Jazz Port Townsend next week and play public concerts their next weekend. This week's episode also includes music by Tom Keenlyside, Kiki Valera, Hadley Caliman and Pete Christlieb and others.