Dmitri Matheny touring with new CD "Cascadia"

One of the busiest jazz musicians in the region is Dmitri Matheny, who's currently on a CD release tour in Washington and Oregon ranging up and down the I-5 corridor from his home base in Centralia. Two selections from his new CD "Cascadia" will be featured on this week's episode. Dmitri Matheny concentrates on the flugelhorn, he's not a trumpet player who doubles on the mellower flugelhorn, and the particular instrument he plays formerly belonged to his late mentor, Art Farmer.

Also on this week's show are selections by Phil Kelly and the Northwest Prevailing Winds, Mark Lewis, Jacqueline Tabor, Tom Keenlyside and others.