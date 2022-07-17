© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Dmitri Matheny touring with new CD "Cascadia"

Published July 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
One of the busiest jazz musicians in the region is Dmitri Matheny, who's currently on a CD release tour in Washington and Oregon ranging up and down the I-5 corridor from his home base in Centralia. Two selections from his new CD "Cascadia" will be featured on this week's episode. Dmitri Matheny concentrates on the flugelhorn, he's not a trumpet player who doubles on the mellower flugelhorn, and the particular instrument he plays formerly belonged to his late mentor, Art Farmer.

Also on this week's show are selections by Phil Kelly and the Northwest Prevailing Winds, Mark Lewis, Jacqueline Tabor, Tom Keenlyside and others.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
