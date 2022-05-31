Memorial Day Weekend on Jazz Northwest

Music from Seattle, Vancouver and Portland leads this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. German born composer arranger and trumpet/flugelhorn player Oliver Groenewald now makes his home on Orcas Island, but he led his NewNet in an excellent CD featuring Jay Thomas in 2018. Music from that album "I Always Knew" leads off today's episode, followed by the Dave Robbins Sextet from Vancouver BC, and the Rebecca Kilgore Trio from Portland, demonstrating the rich variety of Jazz talent in the Pacific Northwest.

Recent releases from saxophonist Alex Dugdale and pianist Ann Reynolds, a duo with Fred Radke and Primo Kim, and Jovino Santos Neto and Maucha Adnet at the Triple Door, and more are included on this week's show.