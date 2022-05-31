© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Memorial Day Weekend on Jazz Northwest

Published May 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT
Oliver Groenewald
Oliver Groenewald

Music from Seattle, Vancouver and Portland leads this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. German born composer arranger and trumpet/flugelhorn player Oliver Groenewald now makes his home on Orcas Island, but he led his NewNet in an excellent CD featuring Jay Thomas in 2018. Music from that album "I Always Knew" leads off today's episode followed by the Dave Robbins Sextet from Vancouver BC, and the Rebecca Kilgore Trio from Portland, demonstrating the rich variety of Jazz talent in the Pacific Northwest.

Recent releases from saxophonist Alex Dugdale and pianist Ann Reynolds, a duo with Fred Radke and Primo Kim, and Jovino Santos Neto and Maucha Adnet at the Triple Door, and more are included on this week's show.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
