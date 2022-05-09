© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

New and recent CDs featured  on Jazz Northwest

Published May 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT
Nina Johnson
/

Recent releases by Ben Thomas, Rich Pellegrin and Kelly Eisenhour will be featured on today on Jazz Northwest. Ben Thomas' Tango Project grows out of the Argentinean Nuevo Tango movement of Astor Piazzola. Ben Thomas plays both vibes and bandoneon with a small ensemble including clarinetist Eric Likkel on his new release "Eternal Aporia" on Origin records. Also new on this show are pianist composer Rich Pellegrin's Quintet playing new music from the second of a three album project, and a new release "I Just Found Out About Love" from Kelly Eisenhour who is a professor of music and choral director at Green River College. Kelly is backed by the Jeff Hamilton trio on her new CD.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
