New and recent CDs featured  on Jazz Northwest

Recent releases by Ben Thomas, Rich Pellegrin and Kelly Eisenhour will be featured on today on Jazz Northwest. Ben Thomas' Tango Project grows out of the Argentinean Nuevo Tango movement of Astor Piazzola. Ben Thomas plays both vibes and bandoneon with a small ensemble including clarinetist Eric Likkel on his new release "Eternal Aporia" on Origin records. Also new on this show are pianist composer Rich Pellegrin's Quintet playing new music from the second of a three album project, and a new release "I Just Found Out About Love" from Kelly Eisenhour who is a professor of music and choral director at Green River College. Kelly is backed by the Jeff Hamilton trio on her new CD.

