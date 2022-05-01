© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Part 2 of Anschell-Crosara piano duo concert

Published May 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara playing two vintage Steinway grand pianos at Stage 7 Pianos in Kirkland.
Lisa Hagen Glynn
/
Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara playing two vintage Steinway grand pianos at Stage 7 Pianos in Kirkland.

The second show of highlights from a two piano concert by Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara will air on today on Jazz Northwest. The two pianists played two vintage Steinway grand pianos at Stage 7 Pianos in Kirkland. The selections include original music by Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara as well as the standard "I Fall in Love Too Easily."

Also on this show, music by Latin Jazz group Sonando, and two new albums by guitarist Brian Nova and Vancouver bassist John Lee.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
