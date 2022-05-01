Part 2 of Anschell-Crosara piano duo concert

The second show of highlights from a two piano concert by Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara will air on today on Jazz Northwest. The two pianists played two vintage Steinway grand pianos at Stage 7 Pianos in Kirkland. The selections include original music by Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara as well as the standard "I Fall in Love Too Easily."

Also on this show, music by Latin Jazz group Sonando, and two new albums by guitarist Brian Nova and Vancouver bassist John Lee.