This week we sample the rich variety of our regional jazz scene on Jazz Northwest. This week's show begins with the Jill Townsend Big Band from Vancouver B.C. playing music by the late saxophonist Ross Taggart, then we dip down to Portland for a trio with John Gross and Dave Frishberg and Charlie Doggett. We'll have Seattle guitarist Marco de Carvalho, revisit The Evergreen Classic Jazz Band and hear favorites by Oregon and Ernestine Anderson.