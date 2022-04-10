© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Bob Hammer and the Mingus Centennial

Published April 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Bob Hammer performing at The Royal Room on May 9, 2018
Bob Hammer performing at The Royal Room on May 9, 2018

The late Bob Hammer was a highly regarded bi-coastal arranger and pianist who spent his last years in Seattle. On today's episode of Jazz Northwestwe'll hear some of his arrangements of the music of Charles Mingus, whose centennial is being celebrated this month. Bob Hammer's arrangements of Mingus' music is played by The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra and The Full Circle Jazz Ensemble.

Also on this week's show is music by Don Lanphere and Pete Christlieb, Jay Thomas, Francesco Crosara and others.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
