Bob Hammer and the Mingus Centennial

The late Bob Hammer was a highly regarded bi-coastal arranger and pianist who spent his last years in Seattle. On today's episode of Jazz Northwest, we'll hear some of his arrangements of the music of Charles Mingus, whose centennial is being celebrated this month. Bob Hammer's arrangements of Mingus' music is played by The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra and The Full Circle Jazz Ensemble.

Also on this week's show is music by Don Lanphere and Pete Christlieb, Jay Thomas, Francesco Crosara and others.