JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Versatile reedman Scott Robinson on Jazz Northwest and in Seattle this Sunday

Published April 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Scott Robinson, the hat seen in the photo is made from 177 sax reeds he has played on throughout his career.
Bud Glick
/
Scott Robinson is well known as a saxophonist playing the entire family of saxes from contrabass to sopranino. Recently it's his baritone sax with Maria Schneider Orchestra as well as Bob Brookmeyer, Toshiko Akiyoshi and others that attracted attention. His new album"Tenormore" focuses on the tenor sax and his original compositions. That hat he's wearing in the photo is made from 177 sax reeds he has played on throughout his career! He'll play at The Royal Room in Seattle this Sunday at 4 with the quartet on the new album, Helen Sung, Martin Wind and Dennis Mackrel.

Also on this episode are Vancouver flutist Tom Keenlyside, former Seattle pianist Travis Shook, singer Kelley Johnson, and several Earshot Award winners.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
