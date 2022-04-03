Versatile reedman Scott Robinson on Jazz Northwest and in Seattle this Sunday

Scott Robinson is well known as a saxophonist playing the entire family of saxes from contrabass to sopranino. Recently it's his baritone sax with Maria Schneider Orchestra as well as Bob Brookmeyer, Toshiko Akiyoshi and others that attracted attention. His new album"Tenormore" focuses on the tenor sax and his original compositions. That hat he's wearing in the photo is made from 177 sax reeds he has played on throughout his career! He'll play at The Royal Room in Seattle this Sunday at 4 with the quartet on the new album, Helen Sung, Martin Wind and Dennis Mackrel.

Also on this episode are Vancouver flutist Tom Keenlyside, former Seattle pianist Travis Shook, singer Kelley Johnson, and several Earshot Award winners.