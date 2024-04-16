Michael Stein

Michael has been part of the KNKX/ Jazz 24 family for quite some time, as producer and jazz host, and is a well-known Fanboy for the music of Chet Baker. He’s also one of the narrators for the beloved feature “Birdnote”, which got its’ start on KNKX.

Favorite Jazz memory: getting to see the wonderful singer Susanna McCorkle at Jazz Alley in Seattle—such a one-of-a-kind lovely voice!

And here’s an appreciation for the great Jaco Pastorius that Michael helped put together for KNKX.

