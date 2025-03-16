Gayle McIntosh

Gayle is a communications consultant and writer who served as vice president for communications, chief of staff, and special assistant for strategic initiatives at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA for 20 years. Other professional engagements include director of communications for public television station KCTS 9 in Seattle; managing editor and manager of foundation relations for KETC-TV in St. Louis; and creative services manager for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.