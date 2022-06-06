Gabriel Spitzer, NPR
Gabriel Spitzer (he/him) is Senior Editor of Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. He comes to NPR following years of experience at Member stations – most recently at KNKX in Seattle, where he covered science and health and then co-founded and hosted the weekly show Sound Effect. That show told character-driven stories of the region's people. When the Pacific Northwest became the first place in the U.S. hit by COVID-19, the show switched gears and relaunched as Transmission, one of the country's first podcasts about the pandemic.
Spitzer spent six years at WBEZ, where he covered health and science and created the science podcast Clever Apes. Spitzer's public radio career started in Anchorage, with the Alaska Public Radio Network.
He spent a year on a John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford. Spitzer has been honored with awards including the Kavli Science Journalism Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, as well as awards from the Association of Health Care Journalists and Public Media Journalists Association.
Spitzer lives in Seattle with his wife, two children and several unruly pets.
